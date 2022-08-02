MPPSC recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 160 medical specialist posts

MPPSC recruitment 2022: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications to fill vacancies for the post of Medical Specialists in the public and health welfare department. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from August 12, 2022.

The last date to apply for the posts is September 11, 2022 till 12:00 pm. The correction window for edit and modification will open from August 17 to September 13, 2022.

The recruitment drive is scheduled to fill up a total of 160 vacancies for the post of Medical Specialist.

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 21 years to 40 years of age. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

The SC/ST/OBC (non creamy layer)/ PWD category candidates of the State will have to pay the application fee of Rs.1000, whereas other category candidates will pay an application fee of Rs.2000.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview. Interview will be conducted for 100 marks.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in

Click on the apply link for the medical specialist post

Fill in the application form, upload the documents and pay the fee

Submit and save for future purposes

