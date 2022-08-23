MPPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 74 posts of IMO from August 23, details here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news
Published on Aug 23, 2022 07:07 PM IST

MPPSC Recruitment 2022: Application process for 74 posts of Insurance Medical Officer/ Assistant Surgeon begins.

ByHT Education Desk

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on August 23 has begin the application process for the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) and Assistant Surgeon. The last date to fill the online application is September 11.

Candidates can apply online through the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Candidates can make changes in their application from 30 Aug 2022 to 24 Sep 2022.

MPPSC Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 74 posts of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) and Assistant Surgeon.

MPPSC Recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 40 years as on January 1 2023.

Direct link to apply

MPPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in

On the homepage click on the APPLY Link

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print out for future use.

Notification here

