MPSC DEO recruitment exam notified in 2015 cancelled, check notification here

MPSC data entry operator recruitment 2015 has been cancelled, the Commission said in a notification on Thursday.
Published on Nov 18, 2021 06:02 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has cancelled the data entry operator recruitment published on October 31, 2015 citing administrative reasons. Applications were invited by the MPSC in October 2015 to fill vacancies in data entry operator posts through advertisement no 138/2015.

The Commission has also informed about this update through its Twitter handle. “Advertisement (Advertisement No. 138/2015) published on 31st October 2015 for recruitment of Data Entry Operator, Group-C category on the establishment of Maharashtra Public Service Commission is being canceled due to administrative reasons,” the tweet, originally in Marathi language, reads.

Meanwhile, the MPSC Subordinate Services Main Exam will be held on January 22, 2022. An exam for the selection of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) will be held on January 29 and the exams for assistant section officer and state tax inspector will be held on February 4 and February 12, respectively.

