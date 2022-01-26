Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / MPSC Group C Recruitment: Registration date extended till Jan 31 for 900 posts
employment news

MPSC Group C Recruitment: Registration date extended till Jan 31 for 900 posts

MPSC Group C registration date has been extended till January 31, 2022. Candidates can apply for 900 posts through the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in. 
MPSC Group C Recruitment: Registration date extended till Jan 31 for 900 posts(MPSC)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 02:09 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Maharashtra Public Service Commission has extended the registration date for MPSC Group C Recruitment. The last date to apply for Group C posts has been extended from January 17 to January 31, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in. 

The last date to make corrections in the application form till February 2, 2022, &lt;strong&gt;as per the official notice&lt;/strong&gt;. The prelims examination will be conducted on April 3, 2022 and the main examination will be conducted on August 6, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through these simple steps given below. 

MPSC Group C Recruitment: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.
  • Click on online application link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates till have to click on login.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier the last date to apply for the posts was till January 17, 2022, which has been extended. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MPSC. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mpsc sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
Republic Day 2022 LIVE
Horoscope Today
Happy Republic Day 2022
Omicron
Republic Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP