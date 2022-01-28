Mumbai's B-School placement ends on a high note, highest package up by 14%

The highest annual salary package offered to a post graduate diploma in management (PGDM) student from the current batch of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S P Jain Institute of Management and Research stood at ₹53.16 lakh per annum this year, a 14% increase compared to last year. The average salary offered to the 2021-22 batch too has witnessed a 23% increase compared to 2020-21.

The highest package received by a student of the previous batch was ₹44 lakh whereas the highest salary package offered to a student in 2020 and 2019 were ₹51 lakh and ₹46.5 lakh, respectively.

"With the increasing intake by the consulting companies, offers were rolled out to 91 students, the highest ever reported by SPJIMR for a batch. The FMCG sector was also a major recruiter and made offers to over 22 per cent of the batch and this was closely followed by offers in the Private Equity, BFSI, Tech and E-commerce sectors," said a statement released by the institute on Thursday.

The average annual salary this year stands at ₹32.05 lakhs per annum while the median annual salary stands at ₹30.10 lakhs per annum, with over 30% of the batch securing offers in excess of ₹35 lakhs per annum, and over 87% in excess of ₹25 lakhs per annum, highlighted the institute’s placement report.

The institute further highlighted around 52% of the batch bagged pre-placement offers (PPOs) through the autumn internship and corporate competitions. In all, 238 students participated in the placements season this year and total companies participating in the session this year stood at 70--including 33 first-time recruiters.

“We faced special challenges this placement session particularly as the institute re-opened and then closed again with the third wave of the pandemic. Our teams readjusted quickly, the students came together and as a team we ensured that the season's performance was one of the best we have seen in recent times,” said Prof Abbasali Gabula, associate director-external relations, SPJIMR.

