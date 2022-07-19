NABARD Recruitment 2022: 170 AM vacancies on offer, details here

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has invited applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Manager. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is August 7. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nabard.org.

The online preliminary Phase 1 examination for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (RDBS) /Rajbhasha is scheduled to be held on September, 07 2022.

NABARD Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 170 vacancies out of which 161 vacancies are for the post of AM (RDBS) and 7 vacancies are for the post of AM(Rajbahsha), and 2 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager (P&SS).

NABARD Recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 25 and 40 for the Assistant Manager in Grade "A" (P & SS) position, and between the age of 21 and 30 for the Assistant Manager in Grade "Rajbahsha/RDBS) position.

NABARD Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹800 for Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (RDBS) /Rajbhasha Service and ₹750 for the Assistant Manager (P&SS).

