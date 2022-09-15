NABARD recruitment 2022: Applications for 170+ development assistant posts begin

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has started the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Development Assistant and Development Assistant (Hindi). Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website nabard.org

The last date to apply for the vacancies is October 10, 2022. The NABARD recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 177 vacancies, out of which 173 vacancies are for the post of Development Assistant and 4 for the post of Development Assistant (Hindi).

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 21 to 35 years of age as on September 1, 2022. Relaxation in upper age is provided to reserved category candidates.

The Phase-I (Preliminary) Online Examination will be of 100 marks and is scheduled to be conducted on November 6, 2022. Dates for phase-II will be announced separately. After this there will also be a language proficiency test (LPT).

The application fee is Rs.400 for general category candidates. SC/ST/PWBD/EXS category candidates are exempted from paying the fee. The intimation charge is Rs.50 for all categories.

State wise merit list will be prepared for final selection.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website nabard.org

Click on Career notices under the Career tab

Click on the apply link for “Development Assistant/Development Assistant (Hindi) 2022 posts”

Register and login

Fill in the form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit and save for future purposes

Direct link to apply for NABARD Development Assistant

