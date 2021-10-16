Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / National Institute of Design, MP to recruit for various technical posts
employment news

National Institute of Design, MP to recruit for various technical posts

National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh will fill a total of 11 positions in various technical posts. The last date for submission of the forms is November 4.
National Institute of Design, MP to recruit for various technical posts(HT)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 11:57 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh has invited applications to recruit for various technical posts. A total of 11 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application forms are available on the official website of the institute and the last date for submission of the forms is November 4.

NID recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Associate Senior Technical Instructor: 2 posts
  • Associate Senior Design Instructor: 1 post
  • Design Instructor: 1 post
  • Deputy Engineer (Electrical): 1 post
  • Assistant Engineer (Civil): 1 post
  • Assistant Engineer (IT): 1 post
  • Supervisor (Electrical/Security): 1 post
  • Technical Assistant: 3 posts

“The date for determining eligibility of candidates in every criteria i.e. qualifications, experience and preferred age limit etc. shall be considered as on 04.11.2021, i.e. the last date of submission of online applications under this advertisement. Even in case of extension of last date for submission of application, the relevant date for determining all eligibility criteria will be 04.11.2021,” the institute has said.

Candidates belonging to general, EWS, OBC (non-creamy layer) category shall be required to make online payment of non-refundable application fee of Rs. 200 through designated payment gateway. SC, ST, PwD, Ex.-Servicemen and women candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

national institute of design jobs
