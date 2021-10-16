National Institute of Design, MP to recruit for various technical posts

National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh has invited applications to recruit for various technical posts. A total of 11 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application forms are available on the official website of the institute and the last date for submission of the forms is November 4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apply online

Job details

NID recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Associate Senior Technical Instructor: 2 posts

Associate Senior Design Instructor: 1 post

Design Instructor: 1 post

Deputy Engineer (Electrical): 1 post

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 1 post

Assistant Engineer (IT): 1 post

Supervisor (Electrical/Security): 1 post

Technical Assistant: 3 posts

“The date for determining eligibility of candidates in every criteria i.e. qualifications, experience and preferred age limit etc. shall be considered as on 04.11.2021, i.e. the last date of submission of online applications under this advertisement. Even in case of extension of last date for submission of application, the relevant date for determining all eligibility criteria will be 04.11.2021,” the institute has said.

Candidates belonging to general, EWS, OBC (non-creamy layer) category shall be required to make online payment of non-refundable application fee of Rs. 200 through designated payment gateway. SC, ST, PwD, Ex.-Servicemen and women candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}