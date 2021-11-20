Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Naval Ship Repair Yard & Aircraft Yard recruitment:173 apprentice posts notified
employment news

Naval Ship Repair Yard & Aircraft Yard recruitment:173 apprentice posts notified

Naval Ship Repair Yard and Naval Aircraft Yard to recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement. 
Naval Ship Repair Yard and Aircraft Yard recruitment: Apply for 173 apprentice posts
Published on Nov 20, 2021 03:42 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Naval Ship Repair Yard, Kanwar and Naval Aircraft Yard, Goa has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official site of Apprentice Training on apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. This recruitment drive will fill up 173 posts in the organization. 

Vacancy Details

  • Naval Ship Repair Yard, Kanwar: 150 Posts
  • Naval Aircraft Yard, Goa: 23 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who have scored 50 percent marks in Matriculation or equivalent and above 65 percent marks in the relevant ITI trade recognized by National/ State Council for Vocational Training are eligible to apply. The age limit of the candidate should be between 14 years of age to 21 years of age. 

Detailed Notification Here 

Selection Process

Preliminary selection will be made on the basis of marks obtained in Matric and ITI examination. Candidates in the preliminary merit list will be called for a written test and interview. 

RELATED STORIES

How to Apply 

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form to ‘The Officer-in-Charge. Dockyard Apprentice School, Naval Ship Repair Yard, Naval Base, Karwar, Karnataka- 581308. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri apprentice
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP