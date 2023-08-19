NCL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 338 Trainee posts at nclcil.in, details here

Northern Coalfields Limited, NCL has started the registration process for Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NCL at nclcil.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 31, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 338 posts in the organization.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Shovel Operator (Trainee): 35 posts

Dumper Operator (Trainee): 221 posts

Surface Miner Operator (Trainee): 25 posts

Dozer Operator (Trainee): 37 posts

Grader Operator (Trainee): 6 posts

Pay Loader Operator (Trainee): 2 posts

Crane Operator (Trainee): 12 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification includes Matriculate / SSC/ High School or equivalent passed from any recognized Board of Secondary / Higher Secondary Education of Indian State(s). The age limit should be between 18 to 30 years of age.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1000/- plus applicable GST Rs. 180/- totaling Rs. 1180/- for unreserved/ OBC/ EWS. SC/ ST/ESM / Departmental Candidates are exempted from payment of fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NCL.

