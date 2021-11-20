NEIGRIHMS Faculty Recruitment 2021: Apply for 57 posts on neigrihms.gov.in

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences, NEIGRIHMS has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NEIGRIHMS on neigrihms.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 57 posts in the organization.

The last date for submission of the application is 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Vacancy Details

Professor: 13 Posts

Assistant Professor: 15 Posts

Assistant Professor: 29 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of the candidate should be below 50 years of age.

Pay Scale

Professor: Pay Level 14A (Rs.159100/- +NPA)

Associate Professor: Pay Level 13A1 (Rs.131400/- +NPA)

Assistant Professor: Pay Level 12 (Rs.101500/- +NPA)

How to apply

Candidates who want to apply will have to send the original application in the prescribed form along with attested copies of certificates, one recent passport size photograph and demand draft in original by speed post to the Director, North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong – 793 018 before the last date.

