NFL Recruitment 2023: Apply for Management Trainees posts till Dec 1

National Fertilisers Limited, NFL has invited applications for the post of Management Trainees. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 1. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.nationalfertilizers.com. Candidates will be able to edit their applications from December 3 to December 4.

NFL Recruitment 2023: 74 vacancies for Management Trainees on offer

NFL Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 74 vacancies for Management Trainee (Marketing), 10 vacancies are for the post of Management Trainee (F&A) and 4 vacancies are for the post of Management Trainee (Law).

NFL Recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age of candidates should be 27 years.

NFL Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹700 for Management Trainee (Law), Management Trainee (Marketing) and Management Trainee (F&A).

NFL Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.nationalfertilizers.com

On the homepage, click on the Career tab

Next, click on the Apply link

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Take the printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the notification here