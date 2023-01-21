NHB Officers Recruitment 2023: Apply for Manager & other posts at nhb.org.in

National Housing Bank has invited applications from candidates to apply for Managers and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for Officer posts through the official site of NHB at nhb.org.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 6, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 35 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

General Manager (Scale – VII): 1 post

Dy. General Manager (Scale – VI): 2 posts

Asst. General Manager: 5 posts

Regional Manager (Scale – IV): 8 posts

Manager (Scale – III): 6 posts

Dy. Manager (Scale – II): 10 posts

Chief Economist: 1 post

Protocol Officer: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be e based on shortlisting and Interview. In case the number of candidates who apply and fulfil the eligibility criteria are more, a preliminary screening of the applications by the Screening Committee, will be carried out for short-listing eligible candidates to be called for the Interview.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹175/- for SC/ST/ PwBD category and ₹850/- for other than SC/ ST/ PwBD category. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NHB.