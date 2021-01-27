NHRC Recruitment 2021: Application closing soon for 26 vacancies, check details
National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has invited applications for recruitment against 26 vacancies for Stenographer, Research Assistant and other posts.
Interested and eligible applicants can apply on or before January 28.
NHRC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
Specialist Gr. II (Thoracic Surgery: 01 Post
System Analyst: 01 Post
Health Education Officer: 01 Post
Psychologist: 01 Post
Senior Superintendent of Police: 03 Posts
Assistant Registrar: 04 Posts
Research Officer: 03 Posts
Section Officer: 01 Post
Senior Translator (Hindi): 01 Post
Research Assistant: 02 Posts
Junior Translator (Hindi): 01 Post
Steno Grade D: 09 Posts
Assistant Librarian: 01 Post
Staff Car Driver: 01 Post
NHRC Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale
Senior Superintendent: Pay Matrix Level 13 Rs. 123100 Rs. 215900
Assistant Registrar: Pay Matrix Level 11 Rs. 67700 Rs. 208700
Research Officer: Pay Matrix Level 10 Rs. 5610 Rs. 177500
Section Officer: Pay Matrix Level 8 Rs. 47600 Rs. 151100
Senior Translator: Pay Matrix Level 7 Rs. 44900 Rs. 14200
Research Assistant: Pay Matrix Level 6 Rs. 35400 Rs. 11240
Jr. Translator: Pay Matrix Level 6 Rs.35400 Rs. 112400
Steno Grade D: Pay Matrix Level 4 Rs. 25500 Rs. 81100
Assistant Librarian: Pay Matrix Level 4 Rs. 25500 Rs. 81100
Staff Car Driver: Pay Matrix Level 2 Rs. 19900 Rs. 63200
How to Apply:
Candidates will have to apply offline. A format can be downloaded from the official website nhrc.nic.in. Check details in the official notification.