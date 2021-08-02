Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIA to engage legal experts of eminence in counter terrorism, cyber terrorism

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has invited applications from legal experts of eminence having investigation, prosecution, teaching of laws, judicial, foreign services background.
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 02:55 PM IST
NIA to engage legal experts of eminence in counter terrorism, cyber terrorism

Job application, other details can be found here

https://www.nia.gov.in/writereaddata/Portal/Recruitment/117_1_Recruitment.pdf

Job application, other details can be found here

https://www.nia.gov.in/writereaddata/Portal/Recruitment/117_1_Recruitment.pdf

"Applications are invited from the legal experts of eminence having investigation, prosecution, teaching of laws, judicial, foreign service background for engagement as experts in NIA in contractual basis initially for a period of 1 year which can be extended further at a consolidated remuneration not exceeding 100,000 per month," the NIA has notified.

The last date for receipt of applications is September 10, the NIA has added.

Candidates should have LLM degree in public international law with specialization in counter terrorism laws and cyber terrorism, have publication of research articles in journals or publication of books on counter terrorism laws or cyber terrorism laws.

Candidates should also have qriting and communication skills in English and working knowledge of computer.

national investigation agency
