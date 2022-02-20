Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NID recruitment 2022: Apply for 23 faculty positions, check notification here

National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh has invited applications to fill 23 faculty positions. Apply till March 10.
Published on Feb 20, 2022 12:50 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh has invited applications to fill 23 faculty positions. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application process is March 10. Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of NID Madhya Pradesh at nidmp.ac.in.

NID recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 23 faculty positions out of which three vacancy is each for the post of principal designer (professor) and senior faculty/ designer(associate professor).

Five vacancies are for the post of associate senior faculty/ designer (assistant professor), seven vacancies are for the post of designer/faculty.

Two vacancies are each for the post of principal technical instructor and senior technical instructor and one vacancy is for the post of senior design instructor.

NID recruitment application fee: The application fee is 1000 for the unreserved, OBC (Non-creamy layer) category. SC, ST, EWS, PwD, Ex-Servicemen, and women candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

NID recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of NID at nidmp.ac.in

On the homepage click on the career tab

Click on the link that reads, “Recruitment to various Faculty Posts”

Register yourself and login

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification below:

