NIOS Recruitment 2023: Apply for group A, B, C posts from November 30
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these vacancies from November 30 to December 21 on nios.cbt-exam.in or on nios.ac.in.
National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced various group A, B and C posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these vacancies from November 30 to December 21 on nios.cbt-exam.in or on nios.ac.in.
Vacancy details
Group A:
Deputy Director (Capacity Building Cell): 1 vacancy
Deputy Director (Academic): 1 vacancy
Assistant Director (Administration): 2 vacancies
Academic Officer: 4 vacancies
Group B:
Section Officer: 2 vacancies
Public Relation Officer: 1 vacancy
EDP Supervisor: 21 vacancies
Graphic Artist: 1 vacancy
Junior Engineer (Electrical): 1 vacancy
Group C:
Assistant: 4 vacancies
Stenographer: 3 vacancies
Junior Assistant: 10 vacancies
Multitasking Staff (MTS): 11 vacancies
The application process will begin at 11 am on November 30. For further information such as age limit, eligibility criteria, selection process, visit the official website of NIOS.