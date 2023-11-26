NIOS Recruitment 2023: Apply for group A, B, C posts from November 30

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced various group A, B and C posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these vacancies from November 30 to December 21 on nios.cbt-exam.in or on nios.ac.in.

Vacancy details

NIOS Recruitment 2023: Apply for group A, B, C vacancies

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Group A:

Deputy Director (Capacity Building Cell): 1 vacancy

Deputy Director (Academic): 1 vacancy

Assistant Director (Administration): 2 vacancies

Academic Officer: 4 vacancies

Group B:

Section Officer: 2 vacancies

Public Relation Officer: 1 vacancy

EDP Supervisor: 21 vacancies

Graphic Artist: 1 vacancy

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 1 vacancy

Group C:

Assistant: 4 vacancies

Stenographer: 3 vacancies

Junior Assistant: 10 vacancies

Multitasking Staff (MTS): 11 vacancies

The application process will begin at 11 am on November 30. For further information such as age limit, eligibility criteria, selection process, visit the official website of NIOS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON