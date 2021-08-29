NIOS to conduct walk-in-interview to recruit for consultant, other posts

The national institute of open schooling (NIOS) will conduct a walk-in-interview on September 6 and 7 to fill vacancies in senior consultant, consultant, executive officer and executive assistant posts. The recruitment will be for one year purely on contract basis with consolidated remuneration. The interview will be held at NIOS, A-24, 25, institutional area, sector 62, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

“All desirous candidates may attend the interview with their complete applications giving details of name, date of birth, address with contact number, experience and recent passport size photograph,” the NIOS has informed candidates.

“The registration of the candidates shall be from 9 am on the date of interview,” it has added.

Vacancy details

• Senior consultant (audit and accounts): 1 post

• Consultant (vigilance): 1 post

• Consultant (yoga and wellness): 1 post

• Consultant (media engineer): 2 posts

• Consultant (civil engineer): 1 post

• Executive officer (vocational): 1 post

• Executive assistant (technical assistant: 2 posts

Job details