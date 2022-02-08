Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / NMDC Limited Junior Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply for 94 posts on nmdc.co.in
employment news

NMDC Limited Junior Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply for 94 posts on nmdc.co.in

NMDC Limited to recruit candidates for Junior Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NMDC on nmdc.co.in. 
NMDC Limited Junior Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply for 94 posts on nmdc.co.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 10:46 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

NMDC Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Officer posts. Candidates can apply online through the official site of NMDC on nmdc.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 27, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill 94 posts in the organization. 

The registration process has started on February 7, 2022. Candidates can check eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Junior Officer (Civil) Trainee 7 Posts 
  • Junior Officer (Electrical) Trainee 14 Posts 
  • Junior Officer (Mechanical) Trainee 33 Posts 
  • Junior Officer (Mining) Trainee 32 Posts 
  • Junior Officer (G & QC) Trainee 7 Posts 
  • Junior Officer (Survey) Trainee 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit on the Detailed Notification available here

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test and supervisory skill test. Eligible candidates will be required to appear for Written Test consisting of Multiple Choice Questions in any of the centres as decided by the Management. Languages for Written Test will be in Hindi & English which will consist of objective type multiple questions.

RELATED STORIES

Application Fees

An amount of Rs. 250/- (Rupees two hundred and fifty only) is to be paid by all the candidates as application fee which is non-refundable. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen categories and Departmental Candidates of NMDC Ltd. applying for the post will be exempted from paying Application Fee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nmdc sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP