Published on Feb 07, 2023 03:56 PM IST

Applications are invited for 193 Paramedical & Stipendiary Trainee Post from February 8.

NPCIL recruitment: Apply for Paramedical & Stipendiary Trainee Posts from Feb 8
ByHT Education Desk

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has invited applications for 193 Paramedical & Stipendiary Trainee Posts. The application process will begin on February 7 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 28. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.npcilcareers.co.in.

NPCIL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 193 vacancies of Paramedical & Stipendiary Trainee Posts at “Tarapur Maharashtra Site”.

Details:

Nurse/A (Male/Female): 26

Pathology Lab Technician (SA/B): 3

Stipendiary Trainee -Dental Technician (Mechanic): 1

X-Ray Technician(Technician/C): 1

Stipendiary Trainee/Technician (ST/TN) (Category-II) –Plant Operator: 34

Stipendiary Trainee/Technician (ST/TN) (Cat-II)- Maintainer: 158

NPCIL recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection will be based on the Written Examination. The exam will be in 2 stages Preliminary Test (1 Hour Duration) and Advanced Test (2 Hours Duration).

Notification here

NPCIL recruitment 20223: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.npcilcareers.co.in

On the homepage, click on the apply link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit and take printouts for future reference.

