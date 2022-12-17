NPCIL to recruit 89 Paramedical & other posts, apply at npcilcareers.co.in

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, NPCIL has invited application from candidates to apply for Paramedical and other posts. Eligible candidate can apply online through the official site of NPCIL at npcilcareers.co.in. The last date to apply is till January 6, 2023 till 4 pm.

This recruitment drive will fill up 89 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Nurse – A: 4 Posts

Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant: 28 Posts

Pharmacist-B: 1 Post

Operation Theatre Assistant (Technician-B): 1 Post

Stipendiary Trainee /Technician (ST/TN) Cat-II): 32 Posts

Assistant Grade-1(HR): 8 Posts

Assistant Grade-1(F&A): 3 Posts

Assistant Grade-1(C&MM): 7 Posts

Steno Grade-1: 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written exam and skill test. The written examination will be OMR based or Computer Based Test (CBT). The preliminary test will be for 1 hour duration and advanced test will be for 2 hours duration. The final selection of the candidate will be based on the performance in Personal Interview. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NPCIL.

Detailed Notification Here

