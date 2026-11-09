The National Testing Agency has opened applications for empanelment of observers for the conduct of NTA exams in computer-based test mode and pen-and-paper test mode. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

NTA opens application for empanelment of observers for conduct of CBT, PPT mode exams

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The last date for submission is December 6, 2026.

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Eligibility Criteria

Applications are invited from persons, serving or retired, of Central and State Universities, Government Colleges, Polytechnics, Kendriya Vidyalayas/Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and other Government schools, in the categories listed below, as well as retired officers of the Indian Armed Forces/Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Applicants must be free of any pending disciplinary/vigilance proceeding, must be physically fit to discharge Observer duties as described in Section 4, and must be willing to travel outside their headquarters if required.

Why the empanelment?

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{{^usCountry}} To create a standing, geographically distributed and pre-verified pool of eligible persons available for deployment as Observers across NTA’s examination calendar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To create a standing, geographically distributed and pre-verified pool of eligible persons available for deployment as Observers across NTA’s examination calendar. {{/usCountry}}

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To reduce last-minute shortfalls and substitutions in Observer deployment, and to ensure adequate lead time for briefing and travel arrangements.

To standardise eligibility, remuneration and conduct requirements applicable to all empanelled Observers, irrespective of the examination or region.

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Who can apply?

Those who are eligible can apply online by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. Click on empanelment of observers link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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For test centres located outside India, NTA shall ordinarily empanel Observers from among Indian nationals resident in the same city as the test centre, including serving and retired officials of the Indian Mission (Embassy / High Commission / Consulate) in that country, retired officers of the Ministry of External Affairs, and other Indian nationals of eligible profile locally available. The intent is to minimise commute and travel exposure. Empanelled domestic Observers may be deployed to an overseas centre only in exceptional circumstances where a suitable local Observer is not available, on terms to be separately notified at the time of deployment.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA.

Official Notice Here