NTPC recruitment 2022: 20 Assistant Officer vacancies on offer

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) has invited application for 20 vacancies of Assistant Officer( safety). The application process is under way and the last date for the submission of application form is August 26. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC at careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 20 vacancies of Assistant Officer( safety).

NTPC recruitment 2022 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years.

NTPC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹300 General/EWS/OBC category. The SC/ST/XMS category and female category are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Here's the direct link to apply

NTPC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Go to the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in

Click on the Jobs

Fill the application form and pay the application fee

Submit and take print out for future reference.

Notification here

