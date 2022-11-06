NTPC recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 Executive posts at careers.ntpc.co.in

NTPC Limited has invited applications for 17 executive posts. Interested candidates can amply online at careers.ntpc.co.in. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is November 18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NTPC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 17 vacancies of Executives.

NTPC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹300 for General/EWS and OBC category. The SC/ST/ PwD/XSM category and female candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Direct link to apply

NTPC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in

On the homepage, click on the jobs

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit form and take print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON