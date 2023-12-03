NTPC recruitment 2023: Apply for 11 Assistant Mine Surveyor posts at ntpc.co.in

NTPC Limited has invited applications for the post of Assistant Mine Surveyor. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 8. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ntpc.co.in.

NTPC recruitment 2023: 11 vacancies for Assistant Mine Surveyor(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NTPC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11 vacancies for Assistant Mine Surveyor.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

NTPC recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should possess a degree in Civil/Mining Engineering from a recognized University/Institution with a Surveyor’s Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS for Open Cast Coal Mines.

NTPC recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of ₹300. SC/ST/XSM category & female candidates are exempted from the payment of fees.

NTPC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in

On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment of Assistant Mine Surveyor for Coal Mining area under NTPC Mining Limited (NML). Advt No- 23/23”

Fill out the application form

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.