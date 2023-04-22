Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NTPC recruitment 2023: Apply for 152 posts of Mining Overman and other posts

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 22, 2023 06:41 PM IST

NTPC has invited applications for Mining Overman, Overman (Magazine), Mechanical Supervisor, and other posts.

NTPC Limited has invited applications for 152 vacancies of Mining Overman, Overman (Magazine), Mechanical Supervisor and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in. Interested candidates can apply till May 5.

NTPC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 152 vacancies of which 84 vacancies are for the post of Mining Overman, 7 vacancies are for the post of Overman (Magazine), 22 vacancies are for the post of Mechanical Supervisor, 20 vacancies are for the post of Electrical Supervisor, 3 vacancies are for the post of Vocational Training Instructor, 9 vacancies are for the post of Mine Survey, and 7 vacancies are for the post of Mining Sirdar.

NTPC recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 300 for the General/EWS and OBC categories . The SC/ST/PWD/XSM category and female candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

NTPC recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in

On the homepage, click on the jobs

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

