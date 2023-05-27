Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / NTPC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 300 Assistant Manager posts

NTPC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 300 Assistant Manager posts

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 27, 2023 12:13 PM IST

NTPC will recruit candidates for Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NTPC at careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC has invited applications from candidates for Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NTPC at careers.ntpc.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts in the organization.

NTPC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 300 Assistant Manager posts (HT Photo)

The registration process started on May 19 and will end on June 2, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Electrical: 120 posts
  • Mechanical: 120 posts
  • Electronics/ Instrumentation: 60 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of interview. In order to restrict the number of candidates to be called for an interview, the Management may conduct online screening/ shortlisting/ selection test or to raise the minimum eligibility standards/ criteria, as per requirement.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General/ EWS/ OBC category is required to pay a non-refundable application fee of 300/-. The SC/ ST/ PwBD category and female candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
ntpc sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP