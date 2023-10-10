NTPC Recruitment through GATE 2023: Apply for 495 Engineering Executive Trainees at careers.ntpc.co.in

NTPC Limited has invited applications for Engineering Executive Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NTPC at careers.ntpc.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 495 posts in the organization.

The selection will be done through GATE 2023 score. The registration process was started on October 6 and will end on October 20, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Electrical: 120 posts

Mechanical: 200 posts

Electronics/ Instrumentation: 80 posts

Civil: 30 posts

Mining: 65 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification includes full time Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE with not less than 65% marks, as per respective Institute/ University norms. Candidates must have appeared for GATE 2023. The age limit should be below 27 years of age as on last date of online application.

Selection Process

The eligible candidates must have appeared for GATE 2-23 and must have qualified in the exam. Candidates shall be shortlisted for document verification based on GATE 2023 performance.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to Genera/ EWS/ OBC category are required to pay a non refundable application fees of ₹300/-. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. The payment can be made either in online or offline mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTPC Limited.