NWDA Recruitment 2021: Apply for 62 JE, clerk, stenographer and other posts

National Water Development Agency (NWDA) has invited application from the Indian Citizens for various posts for its Headquarter and various field offices located across the Country. The application process is underway and the last date to submit an online application is June 25.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NWDA.

Vacancy details:

Junior Engineer (Civil)-16 posts; Hindi Translator-1 posts; Jr. Accounts Officer-5 posts; Upper Division Clerk-12 posts; Stenographer Grade - II-5 posts; Lower Division Clerk-23 posts.

Age Limit :

For the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), Upper Division Clerk, Stenographer Grade, Lower Division Clerk the age limit is 18 to 27.

For the post of Jr. Accounts Officer, Hindi Translator the age limit is 21 to 30

Application fee :

The application fee is ₹840 for General and OBC candidates, while for SC, ST, Women, EWS, and PWD it is ₹500.

Selection Process: For the posts of Junior Engineer, Hindi Translator, Junior Accounts Officer, and UDC the selection will be made through a competitive Computer Based online Test.

For the posts of Stenographer Gr-II and LDC, the selection will be made through a competitive Computer Based online Test and Skill Test (Shorthand/Typing). (Check further details in notification.)

Candidates can apply after checking the eligibility criteria and other details on the official website of NWDA at http://nwda.gov.in/content/index.php

Note: Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NWDA website and their registered E-mail ID from time to time for getting the latest information regarding the recruitment process.