OAVS Teacher Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1010 TGT, PGT & other posts at oav.edu.in

employment news
Published on Mar 09, 2023 06:25 PM IST

OAVS will recruit candidates for TGT, PGT and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of OAVS at oav.edu.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, OAVS has invited applications from candidates for TGT, PGT and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of OAVS at oav.edu.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1010 posts in the organisation.

The registration process was started on March 7, 2023 and will end on April 6, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Principal: 100 posts
  • PGT English: 51 posts
  • PGT Physics: 62 posts
  • PGT Chemistry: 61 posts
  • PGT Biology: 41 posts
  • PGT Mathematics: 61 posts
  • PGT Commerce: 25 posts
  • PGT Economics: 11 posts
  • TGT English: 163 posts
  • TGT Odia: 8 posts
  • TGT Mathematics: 108 posts
  • TGT Science: 33 posts
  • TGT Social Studies: 81 posts
  • Art Teacher: 205 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test, Interview and Performance Test. The online question paper will be bilingual.

Application Fees

The application fees is 2000/- for Principal post by general category and 1500/- for Teacher posts. SC/ST, PwD candidates will have to pay 1250/- for Principal post and 1000/- for Teacher posts.

