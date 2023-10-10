The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) will close the online application process for 20,000 Junior Teacher (Schematic) vacancies in Primary and Upper Primary schools today, October 10. Those who are yet to apply can submit their forms on osepa.odisha.gov.in.

Odisha Junior Teacher Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 20,000 vacancies on osepa.odisha.gov.in(HT FILE)

Candidates can check relevant information such as the list of documents required, district-wise vacancies, examination syllabus on the website. The link has been provided below.

Odisha Junior Teacher recruitment portal 2023: Direct link to apply, vacancies and other details.

Applications are to be submitted online only. OSEPA will not accept forms submitted in any other mode.

There is no application fee.

These are the steps to apply:

First, visit osepa.odisha.gov.in. Open the Junior Teacher recruitment page. Open the application link. Register yourself by clicking on the tab “Engagement of Junior Teacher (Schematic) 2023” tab on the website. Make sure you have a valid email ID and mobile number. After registration, login and fill the application form. Submit it and take a printout of the final page.

Candidates should save application number, user ID and password for future references. Do not share these details with anyone.

For queries/clarifications, candidates can contact the helpdesk at +91 7353927779 (Monday to Friday, from 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM) or raise questions in the helpdesk tab integrated in the application portal.

