Odisha: OPSC to recruit 606 assistant professors, know more

OPSC has announced to fill 606 assistant professor positions in government degree colleges in Odisha. The registration process begins on October 26.
Published on Oct 11, 2021 11:59 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced to fill 606 assistant professors in different disciplines in group A of OES college branch of government degree colleges of the state under the Department of Higher Education. The application forms will be available on the website of the Commission from October 26. The last date for submission of the application forms is November 25. 

Candidates should have a master’s degree with minimum 55% of marks in the concerned subject and should have cleared the NET or have acquired PhD in the relevant subject. The age of the candidates should be between 21-45 years as on December 3.

On relaxation in eligibility criteria candidates should refer to the official job notification.

“Selection for direct recruitment to the rank of assistant professor shall be made by the Commission on the basis of merit to be judged by performance in interview of eligible shortlisted candidates,” the OPSC has said.

Number of candidates equal to thrice the number of vacancies will be shortlisted for interview when the number of vacancies is more than 2. For subjects where there are only one or two vacancies, ten candidates will be shortlisted for interview.

