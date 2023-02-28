Odisha Police constable answer key out at odishapolice.gov.in, direct link here

Odisha Police State Selection Board released the Constable answer key on February 28. Candidates can check the answer key on the official website at odishapolice.gov.in.

The written examination was conducted on February 26, 2023, in a single shift from 10 am to 12 noon. This recruitment will fill 4790 vacancies of Constable (Civil) posts.

Direct link to download the answer key

Odisha Police Constable answer key: How to download

Visit the official website at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.