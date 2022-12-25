ONGC MRPL recruitment: Assistant Engineers and Assistant Executives on offer

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), has invited applications for the post of Assistant Engineers and Assistant Executives. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 15. Interested candidates can apply online at mrpl.co.in.

ONGC MRPL recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 78 vacancies of Assistant Engineers and Assistant Executives in the E2 Grade Through GATE 2022, 13 vacancies of Assistant Executives in the E2 Grade through UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycle, and 5 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Executives in the E2 Grade.

ONGC MRPL recruitment applicatioht en fee: The application fee is ₹118 for the General, EWS, and OBC categories. SC / ST/ PwBD/ Ex-Serviceman categories are exempted from payment of the Application Fee.

Direct link to apply

ONGC MRPL recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at mrpl.co.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on Advt.No.87/2022, Advt.No.86/2022, Advt.No.85/2022

Register and fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take the print out for future reference.

