Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / ONGC to recruit through UGC NET 2020 score; check details
employment news

ONGC to recruit through UGC NET 2020 score; check details

The application forms are available on the official website of the ONGC and the deadline to apply is January 4.
ONGC to recruit through UGC NET 2020 score; check details
Published on Dec 19, 2021 05:53 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Oil and Natural Gas Company Limited (ONGC) has invited applications to recruit HR executive and PR officers through UGC NET 2020 score. The application forms are available on the official website of the ONGC and the deadline to apply is January 4.

Apply Online

Candidates with MBA with specialization in Personnel Management/ HRD/ HRM with minimum 60% marks OR Post Graduate degree in Personnel Management/ IR/ Labour Welfare with minimum 60% marks OR Minimum 2 years full time Post Graduate Diploma in PM/IR/Labour Welfare with minimum 60% marks OR PGDM from IIM with minimum 60% marks are eligible to apply for HR executive post.

Those with Post Graduate Degree/minimum 2 years diploma in Public Relations / Journalism / Mass Communication with minimum 60% marks can apply for public relation officer post.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of UGC NET June 2020 scores, educational qualification and interview.

For HR executive post, the relevant subjects in UGC NET are Labour Welfare / Personnel Management /Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management and Management and for PR officer the relevant UGC NET subject is Mass Communication.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ongc recruitment
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP