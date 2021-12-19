ONGC to recruit through UGC NET 2020 score; check details

Oil and Natural Gas Company Limited (ONGC) has invited applications to recruit HR executive and PR officers through UGC NET 2020 score. The application forms are available on the official website of the ONGC and the deadline to apply is January 4.

Candidates with MBA with specialization in Personnel Management/ HRD/ HRM with minimum 60% marks OR Post Graduate degree in Personnel Management/ IR/ Labour Welfare with minimum 60% marks OR Minimum 2 years full time Post Graduate Diploma in PM/IR/Labour Welfare with minimum 60% marks OR PGDM from IIM with minimum 60% marks are eligible to apply for HR executive post.

Those with Post Graduate Degree/minimum 2 years diploma in Public Relations / Journalism / Mass Communication with minimum 60% marks can apply for public relation officer post.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of UGC NET June 2020 scores, educational qualification and interview.

For HR executive post, the relevant subjects in UGC NET are Labour Welfare / Personnel Management /Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management and Management and for PR officer the relevant UGC NET subject is Mass Communication.

