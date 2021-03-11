Home / Education / Employment News / OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: 139 vacancies notified, apply from March 24
employment news

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: 139 vacancies notified, apply from March 24

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: After the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at opsc.gov.in on or before April 23, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:11 AM IST
OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021.(HT file)

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Wednesday released an official notification for the recruitment of the Post Graduate Teacher under Science Stream in Group B on its official website. The online application process will begin on March 24, 2021.

After the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at opsc.gov.in on or before April 23, 2021. However, the last date for submission of a registered online application is April 30, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 139 vacancies, out of which, 69 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 54 for ST, 15 for SC, 7 for PwD, and 1 for the SEBC category.

Candidates applying for the posts should have a Master's Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University with at least 50 % marks in aggregate. Candidates should also possesss a B.Ed. or its equivalent degree recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education, New Delhi as equivalent with B.Ed. from a recognized University.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021 to be released on March 12

Job postings rise in February, says report

Want to be a head hunted data scientist? Top skills employers look for

SC notice to Centre on issue of exclusion of female candidates from joining NDA

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of 500. The SC/ST/PwD candidates are exempted from the payment of the registration fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha public service commission opsc recruitment job notification
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP