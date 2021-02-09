OPSC Recruitment 2021: 504 Assistant Professor vacancies notified

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor on its official website. The online registration process will begin on February 15, 2021.

After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at opsc.gov.in on or before March 14, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 504 vacancies, out of which, 48 vacancies are for Utkal university, 28 for Sambalpur University, 35 for Berhampur University, 14 for Fakir Mohan University, 34 for Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanj Deo University, 106 for Ravenshaw University, 63 for Rama Devi Women's University, 23 for Gangadhar Mehr University, 5 for Khallikote University, 72 for Rajendra University, 64 for Kalahandi University, and 12 for Shri Jagannath Sanskrit University.

Educational Qualification:

A candidate should have a Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. A relaxation of 5 percent allowed for candidates belonging to Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWD candidates.

A candidate should have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR or a similar test accredited by the UGC.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: