OPTCL Recruitment 2023: Apply for JR.MT, Stenographer and other posts

Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited, OPTCL has invited applications for Junior Management Trainee( Electrical), Stenographer GE-III Trainee, Junior Maintenance and Operator Trainee, and Office Assistant GR III Trainee. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of OPTCL at www.optcl.co.in.

OPTCL Recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

Junior Management Trainee( Electrical): 70

Stenographer GE-III Trainee: 10

Office Assistant GR III Trainee: 53

Junior Maintenance and Operator Trainee: 200

OPTCL Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 32 years for Junior Management Trainee( Electrical), Stenographer GE-III Trainee, and Office Assistant GR III Trainee. For the post of Junior Maintenance and Operator Trainee candidates, ages should be between 18 to 32 years.

OPTCL Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1062 for unreserved and SEBC Categories and ₹590 for SC,ST and PwBD categories for the post of OA GR - III TRAINEE, Junior Maintenance & Operator Trainee (JMOT), and STENOGRAPHER GR - III TRAINEE.

For the post of JR.MT (ELECTRICAL) the application fee is ₹1180 for the Unreserved/SEBC category and ₹590 for SC/ST/PwBD category.

