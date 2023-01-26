OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Registration for 7483 posts begins Jan 27

Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission will start the registration process for OSSSC Nursing Officer posts on January 27, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the Nursing Officer posts can apply online through the official site of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 17, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 7483 posts of District Cadre Group C posts of Nursing Officer in all 30 District establishments and 13 Medical College and Hospitals under Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha. To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in.

Click on OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There is no examination fee for the post. For more related details candidates can check the official site of OSSSC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON