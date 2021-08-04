OSSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 565 posts of livestock inspector from Aug 5

Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will begin the registration process for OSSSC livestock inspector posts on August 5, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for livestock inspector posts can apply online through the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 26, 2021.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 565 livestock inspector posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed matriculation or equivalent examination with Odia as the medium of examination in non-language subjects. Candidates should have passed middle school examination with Odia as a language subject and must be able to speak, read and write Odia. The candidate should have attained the age of 18 years and must not be above the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2021. For details, check notifications here.

Selection Process

A provisional single merit list of all the candidates shall be prepared in order of merit on the basis of sum total of marks secured by the candidates in the written test and the marks awarded for contractual work experience, if any, as per Odisha Group-C and Group-D posts (Contractual Appointment) Rules-2013. District-wise provisional select lists shall be drawn category wise thereafter for each district, as per the vacancies requisitioned. Allotment will be made on the basis of merit and choice/preference of district, as exercised by the candidate while applying in the online application.

Examination fees

No examination fee is payable for applying for the post, reads the notification on the official website.