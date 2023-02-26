OSSSC recruitment 2023: Apply for JA, Panchayat Executive Officer

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has notified 5396 vacancies of Junior Assistant (JA) and Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO). The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 27. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5396 vacancies of which 3099 vacancies for Junior Assistant and 2297 vacancies for Panchayat Executive Officer.

OSSSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates age should be between the age of 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

OSSSC recruitment 2023 educational qualification:

For the post of JA candidates should have passed +3 pass in Arts/ Science/ Commerce with computer skills.

For the post of PEO candidates should have passed +2 (12th standard) pass in any discipline.

OSSSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply Online”

Click on New User and register

Log in to the portal and fill up the application form for Junior Assistant and Panchayat Executive Officer

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Notification here

