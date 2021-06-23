Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / OSSSC RI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 586 Revenue Inspector from June 24
employment news

OSSSC RI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 586 Revenue Inspector from June 24

OSSSC to recruit candidates for Revenue Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can apply from June 24 on the official site of OSSSC on osssc.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 12:16 PM IST
OSSSC RI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 586 Revenue Inspector from June 24(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission will begin the registration process for OSSSC SI posts on June 24, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Revenue Inspector posts can apply online through the official site of OSSSC on osssc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 23, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 586 Revenue Inspector posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed Matriculation or equivalent examination with Odia as the medium of examination in non-language subjects. The age limit of the candidate should be below 32 years of age and over 20 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written examination. The written examination shall be held in all the districts. The written exam is likely to be held in the month of September 2021 in all the districts.

Detailed Notification Here

Examination Fees

All applicants, other than SC, ST, and PwD category, have to pay an examination fee of 100/- between June 24 to July 23, 2021. The fees can be deposited online mode by logging into the OSSSC website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri osssc recruitment government jobs
TRENDING NEWS

Dose-tana to Hum Vaccine Le Chuke Sanam: This Twitter trend has people in splits

Mark Hamill recalls Billy Dee Williams’ prank while meeting Princess Margaret

Scarlett Johansson plays ‘One-second Marvel Quiz’ with Jimmy Fallon. Watch

Athlete runs to grandma to hug her after qualifying for Tokyo Olympics. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP