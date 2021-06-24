OSSSC RI Recruitment 2021: Registration begins today, how to apply here

Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission begins registration process for OSSSC RI Recruitment 2021 on June 24, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Revenue Inspector can apply online through the official site of OSSSC on osssc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 586 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply for the posts is till July 23, 2021. Candidates who have passed Matriculation or equivalent examination with Odia as the medium of examination in non-language subjects can apply for the post. The age limit should be below 32 years of age and over 20 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

OSSSC RI Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of OSSSC on osssc.gov.in.

• Click on registration link available on the home page.

• Enter the registration details and login to the account.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All applicants, other than SC, ST, and PwD category, have to pay an examination fee of ₹100/- between June 24 to July 23, 2021.