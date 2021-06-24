Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / OSSSC RI Recruitment 2021: Registration begins today, how to apply here
employment news

OSSSC RI Recruitment 2021: Registration begins today, how to apply here

OSSSC begins registration process for Revenue Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of OSSSC on osssc.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 10:33 AM IST
OSSSC RI Recruitment 2021: Registration begins today, how to apply here(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission begins registration process for OSSSC RI Recruitment 2021 on June 24, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Revenue Inspector can apply online through the official site of OSSSC on osssc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 586 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply for the posts is till July 23, 2021. Candidates who have passed Matriculation or equivalent examination with Odia as the medium of examination in non-language subjects can apply for the post. The age limit should be below 32 years of age and over 20 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Direct link to apply

OSSSC RI Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of OSSSC on osssc.gov.in.

• Click on registration link available on the home page.

• Enter the registration details and login to the account.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All applicants, other than SC, ST, and PwD category, have to pay an examination fee of 100/- between June 24 to July 23, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
osssc osssc recruitment sarkari naukri
TRENDING NEWS

Breaking Bad’s Jesse Pinkman features on Chemistry book cover. Seen pic yet?

Scientist in Australia speaks to frogs by imitating shrills, croaks and whistles

Nasa’s interesting post on ‘galactic-grade glue’ intrigues people. Seen it yet?

Giant panda Shin Shin gives birth to twin cubs at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP