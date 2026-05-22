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Over 1.18 lakh students take part in internship programme under NEP-2020 in Odisha

Over 1.18 lakh students take part in internship programme under NEP-2020 in Odisha

Published on: May 22, 2026 03:04 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhubaneswar, More than 1.18 lakh students from various higher educational institutions in Odisha have been provided internship and community service opportunities as per NEP-2020 during the academic year 2025–26, an official statement said on Friday.

Over 1.18 lakh students take part in internship programme under NEP-2020 in Odisha

As per the provisions of the National Education Policy -2020 and the guidelines of the University Grants Commission , undergraduate students are required to undertake internships and community service during the fourth semester.

In this context, the Higher Education department of Odisha has engaged over 1.18 lakh undergraduate students in internships and community service programmes during the academic session 2025-26, the statement said.

The internship programme duration was six weeks, during which students received mentorship and practical training.

Internship opportunities have been provided in government offices, educational institutions, Anganwadi centres, Panchayat Samiti offices, health centres, financial institutions, private organisations and NGOs functioning under various government departments, the government said.

As per the guidelines issued for the internship programme, the students will be awarded academic credits based on their attendance, presentations, weekly reports and overall performance during the internship.

Internships in government institutions, private industries and NGOs would enable students to understand the practical applications of their academic curriculum, which would help them in future employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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