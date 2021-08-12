Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2439 posts in CRPF, ITBP, SSB, BSF

Central Reserve Police Force, CRPF has invited applications from candidates to apply for Paramedical Staff posts. Eligible candidates can appear for the interview round from September 13 to September 15, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of CRPF on crpf.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2439 posts in CRPF, ITBP, SSB, AR and BSF.

Retired CAPFs and Ex-Armed force personnel Male & Female who are willing & eligible may report to the concerned venue for engagement of Paramedical staff in various CAPFs Hospitals on contractual basis. Read below for eligibility, vacancy details and other information.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Organisation Number of Posts AR 156 Posts BSF 365 Posts CRPF 1537 Posts ITBP 130 Posts SSB 251 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

The retired personnel of CAPFs, AR and Armed Forces upto the age of 62 years shall be engaged for para medical cadre duties for a period of one year in CAPFs and AR.

Detailed Notification Here

Other Details

While appearing for walk-in-interview, the candidates should bring documents in original and photo copy of relevant documents (Retirement certificate/PPO, Degree, Age proof and experience certificate etc.) application in plain paper superscripting the name of the post applied for and 3 passport size recent photograph. Medical will be conducted on joining.