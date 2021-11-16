PBSSD admit cards for Nov 20 and 21 exams released at pbssd.gov.in, link here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PBSSD admit card 2021: Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development (PBSSD) has released the admit cards of the written exams to be conducted on November 20 and 21.
 PBSSD admit card 2021: PBSSD releases admit cards of the written exam for the posts of the DPM, SDP), block level staff (BLS), project assistant cum data entry operator (PADEO) and state project manager (SPM).(pbssd.gov.in)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 01:45 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

PBSSD admit card 2021: Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development (PBSSD) has released the admit cards of the written examination for the posts of the district project manager (DPM), sub-divisional project manager (SDPM), block level staff (BLS), project assistant cum data entry operator (PADEO) and state project manager (SPM) on its official website.

The PBSSD examinations for these posts are scheduled to be held on November 20 and 21.

Admit card link for the written exam for DPM, SDPM, BLS, PADEO posts

Admit card link for the written exam for SPM posts

How to download PBSSD admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of PBSSD at pbssd.gov.in.

Under 'What's New' section on the homepage, click on "admit card link of written exam for SPM,  DPM, SDPM, BLS and PADEO posts".

Submit username, password and other credentials.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

