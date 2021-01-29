IND USA
PNRD Assam Recruitment 2021: 377 Grade-IV vacancies on offer

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online rural.assam.gov.in on or before February 10, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:07 AM IST
PNRD Assam Recruitment 2021.(HT File)

The Commissionerate of Panchayat and Rural Development, Govt of Assam has invited online applications for the recruitment of Grade-IV posts on its official website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 377 vacancies, out of which, 350 vacancies are for Grade-IV (PRI Level), and 27 for Grade-IV (Peon).

A candidate should have passed HSLC or an equivalent examination.

"The candidate can apply only one post either against vacant Grade-IV posts at Commissionerate (Headquarter) or against the vacant posts of his/her respective district only. Multiple application or candidate apply more than one district will be summarily rejected," reads the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here's the direct link to apply online.

