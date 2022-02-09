Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / PPSC JE Exam 2021 dates released, notice here
employment news

PPSC JE Exam 2021 dates released, notice here

PPSC JE Exam 2021 dates have been released. Candidates can check the official notice on official site of PPSC on ppsc.gov.in. 
PPSC JE Exam 2021 dates released, notice here
Published on Feb 09, 2022 08:43 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Punjab Public Service Commission has released PPSC JE Exam 2021 dates. The Junior Engineer exam for various departments in the state will be conducted on March 6, 2022, at Patiala from 11 am to 1 pm. Candidates can check the official exam date notice on the official site of PPSC on ppsc.gov.in. 

The examination will be conducted for JE for various departments including Water Resources, Water Resources Management and Development Corporation, Water Supply and Sanitation, Rural Development and Panchayat, PWD (B&R), Punjab Housing and Urban Planning, Housing and Urban Development, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in the Department of Agriculture. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;official notice&lt;/strong&gt;, the admit cards for the Joint Competitive Examination can be downloaded from March 1, 2022 using registration number and password on the link available on the official website of the Commission. 

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on January 23, 2022, which was postponed in view of the unexpected surge in COVID19 cases across the country. This recruitment drive will fill up 1133 posts in the organization. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of PPSC. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP