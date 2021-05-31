Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / PSPCL Recruitment: Apply from today for 2632 clerk, lineman, JE and other posts
employment news

PSPCL Recruitment: Apply from today for 2632 clerk, lineman, JE and other posts

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: The online application process for the posts of clerk, junior engineer, Assistant lineman, Revenue accountant, and Assistant sub station attendant posts in Punjab State Power Corporation Limited begins from May 31.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 04:05 PM IST
PSPCL Recruitment 2021: The application process will close on June 20 and the last date for the online submission of the application fee is July 2.(AFP file)

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: The online application process for the posts of clerk, junior engineer, Assistant lineman, Revenue accountant, and Assistant sub station attendant posts in Punjab State Power Corporation Limited begins from May 31. The application process will close on June 20 and the last date for the online submission of the application fee is July 2.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 2632 vacancies, out of which 18 vacancies are for Revenue Accountant, 549 vacancies are for Clerk, 75 vacancies for Junior Engineer/ Electrical, 1700 vacancies are for Assistant Lineman, 290 vacancies are for Asst Sub Station Attendant (ASSA).

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2632 Assistant Lineman & other posts

Application fee :

Candidates from all the categories, except SC and Person with Disability, have to pay 944 as an application fee. Candidates from SC and PWD category have to pay Rs. 590 as an application fee.

Examination process:

The online examination for the post of Revenue Accountant, Assistant Lineman, Assistant sub station attendant (ASSA) will be conducted in the signal phase.

For the posts of Clerk, Junior Engineer/ Electrical, the online examination will be conducted in two phases i.e Phase I will be Preliminary Examination and Phase II Mains Examination.

Age Limit: Age lime for the above-mentioned posts is 18 to 37 as of January 1, 2021.

Eligibility Criteria: Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria on the official website of PSPCL at https://pspcl.in/

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pspcl recruitment pspcl junior engineer vacancy on offer application for post education news
TRENDING NEWS

Clingy doggo isn’t happy about hooman’s work from home, does this. Watch

76-year-old inspires people with fitness journey, his video is viral. Watch

Diver finds couple’s lost diamond engagement ring at the bottom of lake. Watch

Natasa Stankovic, Suniel Shetty react to Pandya brothers’ pic with their grandma
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Parents Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP