PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 847 Warder and Matron posts, details here

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board, PSSSB has invited applications from candidates to apply for Warder and Matron posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of PSSSB on sssb.punjab.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is till May 31, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 847 posts in the organisation.

The registration link will remain active till 5 pm on the last date. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed class 10 + 2 or equivalent examination of any recognized education board with Punjabi up to matriculation as one of the compulsory or elective subject or any other equivalent examination in the Punjabi language, as specified by the government from time to time. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 27 years of age.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay ₹1000/- as application fees, SC/ST/ EWS category will have to pay ₹250/- and Ex-servicemen and dependent category will have to pay ₹200/- as application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of PSSSB.

